WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was just a few weeks away from finalizing a regulation that would ban bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like a machine gun.

A bump fire stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

“We’re knocking out bump stocks,” he said at a White House news conference. “We’re in the final two or three weeks, and I’ll be able to write out bump stocks.”