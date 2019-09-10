Top U.S. Senate Republican says waiting for White House gun proposal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the news media after the weekly Republican Party caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate repeated on Tuesday that he would not commit to bringing gun control legislation up for consideration until the White House comes forward with its own proposal.

“Let’s see if we can actually make a law here,” Senator Mitch McConnell told reporters. “To make a law, you have to have a presidential signature.”

“They are working on coming up with a proposal that the president will sign,” he added. “Until that happens, all of this is theatrics.”