February 27, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Senate Democrats push for 'universal' gun background check bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday pushed for a vote on legislation that would require “universal” background checks for gun sales, saying a narrower bipartisan bill to improve background checks did not go far enough.

“We Democrats, at a minimum, believe we should be passing a universal background check legislation that assures that guns don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

