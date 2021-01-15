New York's top lawyer vows to not let National Rifle Association evade oversight

FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks during a news conference, to announce a suit to dissolve the National Rifle Association, In New York, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Friday said in a statement that she would not allow the National Rifle Association to use its bankruptcy proceedings to evade her office’s oversight.

“The NRA’s claimed financial status has finally met its moral status: bankrupt,” James said in the statement. “While we review this filing, we will not allow the NRA to use this or any other tactic to evade accountability and my office’s oversight.”