Trump vows to withdraw from international arms trade treaty

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 148th National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to revoke the United States’ status as a signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty, saying he would ask the U.S. Senate not to ratify the pact signed by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

“We’re taking our signature back,” Trump said in remarks to the National Rifle Association. “I will sign ... a message asking the Senate to discontinue the treaty ratification process.”

Obama had signed the pact in 2013 but it was never passed by U.S. lawmakers.