Trump accuses New York state of trying to 'take down' NRA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused New York state officials of trying to “take down” the National Rifle Association as the powerful gun rights group faces internal divisions and allegations of financial improprieties.

New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said on Saturday her office has launched an investigation related to the NRA, and she has issued subpoenas as part of the investigation, but declined to comment further. The New York Times reported the probe relates to the group’s tax-exempt status.

“The NRA is under siege by (New York Governor Andrew) Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others. It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS - FAST!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Representatives from the governor and attorney general’s office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Retired U.S. Marine Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North said on Saturday he will step down as president of the NRA, adding he was being forced out because of his allegations that NRA leaders engaged in financial improprieties.

His departure came after NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre accused North of trying to oust him by threatening to release “damaging” information about him, according to a letter from LaPierre to NRA board members that was published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The NRA, with more than 5 million members, is the most powerful and well-connected gun lobby in the United States. It has worked closely with legislators to protect firearms manufacturers from liability for gun violence and pushed a ban on U.S. health officials from promoting gun control.

NRA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.