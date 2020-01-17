Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron disembark from Air Force One upon their arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States’ Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.

“Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Trump’s comment comes as Virginia lawmakers move toward enacting tougher gun laws and gun control activists report an increase in online death threats ahead of a rally on Monday by arms enthusiasts that authorities fear could become violent.