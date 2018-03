WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump says he would strongly consider signing a bill that would raise the age limit for buying assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.

“I’ll tell you what, I‘m going to give it a lot of consideration,” Trump told a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House. “And I‘m the one bringing it up and a lot of people don’t even want to bring it up because they’re afraid.”