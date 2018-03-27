Ex-U.S. Supreme Court justice calls for repealing Second Amendment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired U.S. Supreme Court justice on Tuesday called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, days after mass protests nationwide demanding stronger gun control.

John Paul Stevens, who sat on the country’s highest court for 35 years before retiring in 2010, is one of the highest-profile legal figures to join the national debate on school shootings, gun violence and firearms ownership.

The long-running debate flared anew when a gunman killed 17 students and faculty at Florida high school in February, prompting an upsurge of gun control activism by teenage students.

“Rarely in my lifetime have I seen the type of civic engagement schoolchildren and their supporters demonstrated in Washington and other major cities throughout the country this past Saturday,” Stevens, 97, wrote in an opinion article in the New York Times. “These demonstrations demand our respect.”

His repeal proposal goes further than demands by the student demonstrators, who have generally called for measures such as raising the minimum age for purchasing guns from 18 to 21 and requiring more comprehensive background checks for buying firearms.

Stevens described how the Supreme Court had curbed the Second Amendment’s reach during the 20th century and called the concern that prompted the amendment - that a national army might pose a threat to the separate states during the United States’ infant years - “a relic of the 18th century.”

Repealing the amendment, Stevens wrote, “would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States — unlike every other market in the world.”

“It would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence.”

The National Rifle Association, an influential lobby for firearms manufacturers and the leading proponent of gun rights, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Stevens’ article.

Stevens, nominated to the court by Republican President Gerald Ford, had previously called for modifying the Second Amendment.

Changes to the Constitution can be proposed only with a two-thirds vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate or by a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of the states, and must be ratified by three-fourths of the 50 states.

The overwhelming majority of amendments have not passed, and only one has been repealed. The 27th Amendment, which concerns lawmakers’ pay, is the most recent change to the constitution. It was ratified in 1992, although it was originally proposed in 1789.