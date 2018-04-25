FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 9:17 PM / in an hour

Proxy adviser ISS backs call for gun safety report at Sturm Ruger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended investors vote to support a shareholder resolution calling on Sturm Ruger & Co to report on gun safety.

FILE PHOTO: Rifles are seen at the Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. gun factory in Newport, New Hampshire January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

In a note to clients, ISS also backed the election of all director nominees at the gunmaker ahead of its shareholder meeting scheduled for May 9.

Sturm Ruger’s board had recommended investors vote against the call for the safety report, saying in its proxy statement that “the intentional criminal misuse of firearms is beyond our control.”

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Tom Brown

