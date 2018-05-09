Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report

BOSTON (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR.N) executives said on Wednesday a majority of the gunmaker’s investors backed a shareholder resolution calling for a safety report.

Sturm Ruger leaders also said at the company’s annual meeting, which was webcast, that all nine of its director nominees received a majority of support from shareholders.

After the vote, Sturm Ruger Chief Executive Christopher Killoy said “the shareholders have spoken” and said the company will follow through, but added that the proposal cannot change “what we stand for.”

Sturm Ruger’s meeting was held in Prescott, Arizona, where it employs about 400 people.

The fate of the shareholder proposal from religious investors calling for the company to report on safety issues like “smart guns” had been watched as a test of how far major investment firms would go to back up their concerns after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school shooting in February.

BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Vanguard Group together hold about a quarter of the shares of Sturm Ruger, based in Connecticut. Both fund firms have said they would press gunmakers on safety matters, but representatives had declined to discuss their votes ahead of Wednesday’s shareholder meeting.