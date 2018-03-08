FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 4:57 PM / in an hour

Trump says legal papers on bump stocks almost done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was almost finished with the legal paperwork designed to block the use of bump stocks, devices that turn firearms into machine guns.

FILE PHOTO: An example of a bump stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S. on October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

The Republican president said last month he had signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to draw up regulations banning the devices.

“Bump stocks - we’re almost finished with the legal papers,” Trump told reporters at the White House before a Cabinet meeting. He says the process is complicated but, “Bump stocks are going to be gone.”

