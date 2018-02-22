Trump emphasizes arming teachers as response to school shootings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday emphasized that he wants to see trained teachers able to carry concealed guns to ward off potential school shooters, and said he has recently spoken with the National Rifle Association about his ideas.

During an hour-long meeting with state and local officials on school safety in the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Florida, Trump brushed aside a suggestion of mandatory active-shooter drills for schools, and said he did not like the idea of having more armed guards in schools.

Trump also said he wanted to explore the idea of reopening closed mental institutions and said violence in movies watched by children should also be examined.