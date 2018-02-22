FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Politics
February 22, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump emphasizes arming teachers as response to school shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday emphasized that he wants to see trained teachers able to carry concealed guns to ward off potential school shooters, and said he has recently spoken with the National Rifle Association about his ideas.

During an hour-long meeting with state and local officials on school safety in the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Florida, Trump brushed aside a suggestion of mandatory active-shooter drills for schools, and said he did not like the idea of having more armed guards in schools.

Trump also said he wanted to explore the idea of reopening closed mental institutions and said violence in movies watched by children should also be examined.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.