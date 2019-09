U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for Baltimore, Maryland from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a “big meeting” on guns on Thursday and progress was made on the issue of background checks.

The Republican president told reporters before leaving the White House that his administration was dealing well with gun legislation. He said he will always protect the Second Amendment, which guarantees Americans the constitutional right to bear arms.