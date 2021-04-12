Exclusive-Biden plans nominations to two top, politically sensitive legal posts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will soon announce two top Justice Department appointments, including a person who will provide legal advice to the administration and one supervising criminal investigations, a person familiar with the matter said.

Biden will nominate Christopher Schroeder, who ran his transition team’s efforts on the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), to be assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, the person said. He also picked Kenneth Polite to run the department’s Criminal Division.

The announcements will come as soon as Monday, according to the person.

The Office of Legal Counsel is a powerful post that entails providing legal interpretations to the executive branch. Although the opinions are not considered legally binding, they are nonetheless often treated as legal gospel.

As head of the criminal division, Polite will inherit some highly sensitive criminal investigations. The U.S. attorney for Delaware, for instance, is currently conducting a criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son Hunter.

In addition, criminal investigators are also looking into sex-trafficking allegations Republican congressman Matt Gaetz. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing, and claims he and his father are the subject of an extortion plot.

Two more of Biden’s DOJ nominees - Kristen Clarke and Todd Kim - will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Clarke has been nominated to lead the civil rights division, while Kim has been nominated to lead the environment and natural resources division.