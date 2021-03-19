U.S. VP Harris says Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss "the ongoing attacks and threats against the community," during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Kamala Harris, the first U.S. Vice President of Asian American descent, said on Friday that Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated, in the wake of a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia that left eight people dead including six women of Asian descent.

Speaking at an event at Emory University, Harris said she would speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination.