U.S. announces $310 million in humanitarian, food aid to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes listens while holding talks with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to an increase in migration as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, via videoconference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, announced an additional $310 million in U.S. government support for humanitarian relief and to address food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the White House said.

The two leaders also “agreed to open Migrant Resource Centers in Guatemala to provide services for people seeking lawful pathways of migration as well as those in need of protection, asylum referrals, and refugee resettlement,” the White House said.