Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Luke Bronin

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hartford is one of America's poorest cities in one of its richest states. And it's about to get worse for Connecticut's capital as Mayor Luke Bronin wrestles with a fiscal crisis that's likely to end in a bankruptcy filing. Rob Cox dropped in to hear his vision for reviving Hartford.
