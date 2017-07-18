FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel chair says will hold hearings on health insurance market
July 18, 2017 / 7:58 PM / a month ago

Senate panel chair says will hold hearings on health insurance market

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the health committee, said on Tuesday he will hold hearings in the next few weeks on how to stabilize the individual health insurance market.

Alexander's comments come as a Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed on Tuesday over disagreements between conservatives and moderates. The individual insurance market has been hurt by insurers dropping out of the Obamacare exchanges.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

