FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cassidy says 'absolutely' senators may still back healthcare bill: CNN
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 25, 2017 / 6:12 PM / in 25 days

Cassidy says 'absolutely' senators may still back healthcare bill: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said on Monday he still expects to be able to convince reluctant fellow Republican senators to support the revised bill that is the party’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) looks on during a press conference about his resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Asked in an interview with CNN whether the revisions announced on Monday could sway holdout U.S. senators into supporting the legislation, Cassidy said: ”Absolutely. The bracing principle is that we give the patient the power and give states the resources to provide care for those who don’t have it.

“We think it’s good policy which therefore will get folks to vote for it.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.