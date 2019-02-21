Catalyst defends drug price after Bernie Sanders' rebuke

(Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, targeted by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for high drug prices, said on Thursday that prices of its treatment for a rare neurological disorder were “in line” with similar products in the industry.
Sanders this month wrote to the Florida-based drugmaker asking it to justify its $375,000-per-year price for Firdapse, a medication that for years has been available for free.
Catalyst also said it spends “millions of dollars per year” evaluating Firdapse in clinical trials testing it in other diseases.
