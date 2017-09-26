FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health plan would cut U.S. deficit, but leave millions without insurance: CBO
September 25, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 24 days ago

Health plan would cut U.S. deficit, but leave millions without insurance: CBO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An earlier version of a healthcare bill Republican leaders are trying to push through the U.S. Senate would save at least $133 billion over 10 years, Congress’ nonpartisan budget agency said on Monday, suggesting it meets requirements to clear the chamber on a simple majority vote.

But the U.S. Congressional Budget Office did not assess the most recent version of the Graham-Cassidy bill, leaving it unclear whether it also complies with Senate rules expiring on Sept. 30 that permit approval by a simple majority.

CBO said the number of people with insurance would be fewer than under Obamacare because enrollment in the Medicaid program would be substantially lower, enrollment in the individual insurance market would decline due to reductions in subsidies and the bill would repeal individual and company mandates.

Reporting by Eric Beech

