WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins has said she is “leaning against” the latest Republican healthcare bill, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) departs after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Maine senator indicated she had major concerns with the proposal, AP said in a note on Twitter.