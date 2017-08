Democratic Senators look on during a press conference about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 27, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has decided to put off a planned vote on a healthcare bill to repeal Obamacare until after the Senate's July 4 recess, CNN reported on Tuesday.

McConnell and other Republican leaders have been pressing to round up enough support for the healthcare legislation, but still appeared to be several votes short.