WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working to allow U.S. states to buy prescription drugs from other countries if the medications cost less, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“We will allow them, with certain permissions, to go to other countries if they can buy them for 40, 50, 60 percent less,” Trump said at a White House event on hospital billing.