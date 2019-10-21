Trump urges quicker action to allow imported drugs from Canada

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House after two days of trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called on U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar to speed up the administration’s efforts to allow cheaper medicines to be imported from Canada.

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at a White House meeting with his Cabinet, has long called for cheaper prices for prescription medicines. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in July began taking steps to allow states and other groups to import drugs from Canada.