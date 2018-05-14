FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.S. considering expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. is considering expanding Medicare’s ability to negotiate the cost of drugs, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in prepared remarks on Monday that followed up on President Trump’s speech on drug pricing last week.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Azar said his agency will be considering an alternative system for buying Medicare Part B drugs, which would expand the negotiation of prescription drugs that are already covered under Medicare Part D.

Azar also said that President Trump has called for merging Medicare Part B into Part D.

Reporting by Michael Erman

