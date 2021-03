FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands by as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is extending a special enrollment period for registering for subsidized health insurance coverage until Aug. 15, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

The enrollment period was previously scheduled to end on May 15.