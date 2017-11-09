FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 601,462 people signed up for Obamacare plans in week one
#Health News
November 9, 2017 / 4:39 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. says 601,462 people signed up for Obamacare plans in week one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than 600,000 people, including 137,322 new consumers, signed up for Obamacare individual insurance plans for next year in the 39 states that use the federal website HealthCare.gov during the first week of enrollment, a U.S. health agency said on Thursday.

A sign on an insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, San Diego, California, U.S., October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After Republican legislators failed to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health reform law, often called Obamacare, President Donald Trump has made financial cuts to the subsidized insurance program that are expected to hurt 2018 enrollment.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, said that during the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, 601,462 people selected these plans.

Enrollment opened on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.

Reporting by Caroline Humer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
