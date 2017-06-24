Factbox: Where Republican U.S. senators stand on healthcare bill

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans' legislation to overhaul Obamacare hit roadblocks almost as soon as it was unveiled: opposition from all 48 Democratic and independent senators and four conservative Republican lawmakers, as well as skepticism from several other Republicans.

To win approval of the bill released on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can afford to lose only two Republican votes. (In the event of a deadlocked 50-50 vote, Republican Vice President can vote to break the tie.)

Here is a tally of where Republican senators stand on the bill in its present form, before any possible amendments, based on statements by or interviews with the lawmakers on Thursday and Friday.

OPPOSED: Five senators - Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Dean Heller of Nevada.

SUPPORTIVE: Four senators - Richard Burr of North Carolina and three members of the Senate Republican leadership: John Cornyn of Texas, John Thune of South Dakota and John Barrasso of Wyoming.

UNDECIDED, LEANING YES: Four senators - Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

UNDECIDED: 10 senators - Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Marco Rubio of Florida, Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, James Risch of Idaho, John McCain of Arizona, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.