Trump names Eric Hargan as acting Health Secretary
U.S.
#Politics
October 11, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 10 days ago

Trump names Eric Hargan as acting Health Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump has appointed Eric Hargan as acting Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), the White House said on Tuesday.

Hargan, the deputy secretary of HHS, formerly served on Trump’s transition team for HHS.

The appointment follows Tom Price’s resignation as HHS Secretary late in September over his use of costly private charter planes for government business.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, considered a potential successor to Price, said on Tuesday he believed he could best serve the Trump administration in his current role.

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph 3 reference to late September, instead of last week.)

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
