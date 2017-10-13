FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California attorney general to sue over Trump subsidy cut
October 13, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 8 days ago

California attorney general to sue over Trump subsidy cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on Friday that he will lead a coalition of states suing to prevent President Donald Trump from ending Obamacare subsidies to health insurers that help low-income people pay out-of-pocket medical expenses.

California will be joined by Kentucky, Massachusetts, Connecticut and other states, Becerra, a Democrat, told reporters. The lawsuit appears to be separate to a similar effort led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Writing by Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

