Senator McCain to vote against Obamacare repeal: statement
#Politics
September 22, 2017 / 6:15 PM / a month ago

Senator McCain to vote against Obamacare repeal: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain said on Friday that he would vote against a new Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare if it is brought onto the Senate floor next week, in a new setback for the proposal.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” McCain said in a statement about the bill sponsored by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy. McCain said he could not support the bill not knowing how much it would cost and how it would affect insurance coverage, adding that he believed both parties could do better if they work together on legislation.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
