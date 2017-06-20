Senate's McConnell: Draft healthcare bill expected Thursday

FILE PHOTO - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to Reuters during an interview in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans will release the text of a draft healthcare bill on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

"We're going to lay out a discussion draft Thursday morning," McConnell told reporters, adding that the Senate bill will take a different approach to healthcare than the legislation that passed the House of Representatives last month. McConnell said he hoped for an assessment of the costs and impact of the proposal from the Congressional Budget Office in the coming days.