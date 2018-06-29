U.S. judge overturns approval of Kentucky Medicaid work provisions

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Friday vacated the federal government’s approval of new requirements by the state of Kentucky that people must work or get jobs training if they are to receive benefits from the Medicaid health insurance program.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., ruled that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services never adequately considered whether the work requirements actually help the state furnish medical assistance to state resident.

“At bottom, the record shows that 95,000 people would lose Medicaid coverage, and yet the (department) paid no attention to that deprivation,” Boasberg wrote.

Representatives for HHS and the U.S. Justice Department, which represented the federal government in the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kentucky’s new requirements mandate that able-bodied Medicaid recipients participate in at least 80 hours a month of “employment activities,” including jobs training, education and community service.

The rules, which the state expected to begin implementing in July, cover people from 19 to 64 years old, exempting some groups including pregnant women and former foster care youth.

They were approved by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration through a process that allows states to receive “waivers” from federal Medicaid law to test new approaches to the 50-year-old program.

A group of Kentucky residents sued in January, contending that, rather than testing a new approach, Kentucky had “effectively rewritten” the federal Medicaid law.