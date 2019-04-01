U.S. government sets 2.53 percent hike in 2020 payments to Medicare insurers

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows a stethoscope and blood-pressure machine of a French general practitioner displayed in a doctor's office in Bordeaux January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday said it would increase by 2.53 percent on average 2020 payments to the health insurers that manage Medicare Advantage insurance plans for seniors and the disabled.

The rate, which affects how much insurers charge for monthly healthcare premiums, plan benefits and, ultimately, how much they profit, represents an increase over the 1.59 percent increase proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in February.