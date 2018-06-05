FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 5, 2018 / 6:53 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. Medicare reserves seen lasting three years less than prior forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s healthcare program for the elderly will exhaust its reserves for hospital insurance in 2026, three years earlier than last year’s forecast, the Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees said in a report on Tuesday.

The report also said the costs of the U.S. Social Security program will exceed incoming revenues this year for the first time since 1982, bringing closer the distant date when its trust fund will run out of money.

The Social Security trust funds for benefits for the elderly and disability insurance could be depleted by 2034, the same as last year’s projection.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.