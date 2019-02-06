Pfizer CEO Bourla plans to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Albert Bourla plans to testify later this month at a Senate hearing examining rising prescription drug prices.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, ranking member of the committee on Monday invited executives from seven pharmaceutical companies to testify at the hearing.

Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that its CEO Ken Frazier plans to testify. The other companies invited to send executives are AbbVie Inc, AstraZeneca Plc , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi SA.