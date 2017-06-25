FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2017

Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare

1 Min Read

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to reporters after Senate Republicans unveiled their version of legislation that would replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.

"If we get to impasse, if we go to a bill that is more repeal and less big government programs, yes I'll consider partial repeal," Paul said in an interview with ABC's "This Week."

However, he added that the current bill as proposed "is not anywhere close to repeal."

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

