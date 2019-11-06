Politics
November 6, 2019 / 4:18 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

U.S. judge voids Trump-backed 'conscience' rule for healthcare workers

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday declared void a rule backed by the Trump administration that would make it easier for doctors and nurses to avoid performing abortions on religious or moral grounds.

The 147-page decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer on the so-called “conscience” rule came in a lawsuit by more than 20 U.S. states and municipalities, which said enforcement could undermine their ability to provide effective healthcare without jeopardizing billions of dollars a year in aid.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

