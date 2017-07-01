FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says fully committed to draft Senate healthcare bill
June 30, 2017 / 6:53 PM / in a month

White House says fully committed to draft Senate healthcare bill

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was "fully committed" to pushing a Republican draft healthcare bill through the Senate, although it was looking at every option for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

"We're still fully committed to pushing through with the Senate at this point but we're looking at every possible option of repealing and replacing Obamacare," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The answer came in response to a question about a tweet earlier in the day in which President Donald Trump had urged lawmakers to first repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later if they could not muster enough votes for the current proposal.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

