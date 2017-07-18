FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Two Republican Senators say 'no' to straight Obamacare repeal
July 18, 2017 / 2:52 PM / a month ago

Two Republican Senators say 'no' to straight Obamacare repeal

1 Min Read

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) reacts to photographers as she walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senators Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito said on Tuesday they will not vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement healthcare plan.

The senators spoke out shortly after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Senate Republicans planned to vote on a straight repeal of President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act after efforts to overhaul the law collapsed on Monday.

“My position on this issue is driven by its impact on West Virginians. With that in mind, I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians,” Capito said in a statement. Collins made her comments to reporters at the Capitol.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

