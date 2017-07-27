FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House leader says willing to do conference committee on healthcare
July 27, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 19 days ago

House leader says willing to do conference committee on healthcare

1 Min Read

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about healthcare at his final weekly press conference before The House of Representatives is scheduled to begin its summer recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he is willing to go to a conference committee with the Senate if it passes a pared-down version of Obamacare repeal.

Ryan said the Senate had made it clear that they did not want their "skinny repeal" bill, the contents of which are not yet known but was expected to be voted upon on Thursday or Friday, to become law and that the aim of passing the legislation was to keep alive the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act. If a conference committee produces legislation, both the House and Senate will have to vote on it, and Ryan said the burden would fall on the Senate to pass it first.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb

