18 days ago
Top Democrat says he hopes U.S. Senate at turning point on healthcare repeal
July 28, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 18 days ago

Top Democrat says he hopes U.S. Senate at turning point on healthcare repeal

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), speaks with reporters following the successful vote to open debate on a health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday he hoped Congress had reached a turning point on efforts to repeal Obamacare and it was time for the parties to work together to stabilize the insurance markets and fix the system's weaknesses.

Schumer, speaking at a news conference, praised the three Republican senators who decided join Democrats in voting against a Senate effort to pass a slimmed-down version of the Republican healthcare bill.

"I hope this is a turning point," Schumer told reporters. "On healthcare, I hope we can work together to make the system better in a bipartisan way."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by David Alexander

