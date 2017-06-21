FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draft Senate healthcare bill would link subsidies to income: Washington Post
June 21, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 2 months ago

Draft Senate healthcare bill would link subsidies to income: Washington Post

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republicans would repeal most of the taxes that pay for Obamacare, roll back expanded Medicaid coverage under the healthcare law approved in 2010, reshape its subsidies, give states wider latitude to opt out of its regulations and eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood, under a draft bill reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The Senate legislation would link federal insurance subsidies to income, a change from a House-passed bill that tied them to age, the Post reported. The Senate bill also cuts off Obamacare's Medicaid expansion more gradually than the House legislation, which passed on May 4, and it removes language restricting federally subsidized health plans from covering abortions, the newspaper said.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

