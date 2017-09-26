FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says he is willing work with Democrats on healthcare, taxes: lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 26, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 24 days ago

Trump says he is willing work with Democrats on healthcare, taxes: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told several lawmakers on Tuesday that he would work with Democrats in Congress to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system if Republicans fail to pass a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare, a key lawmaker said.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

”On healthcare, he made that clear, that if he didn’t get what he wanted, that he was going to work with Democrats on a plan,” for healthcare and that he wanted bipartisan tax reform, U.S. Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said following panel members’ meeting with Trump at the White House earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.