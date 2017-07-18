FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, after Senate bill collapses, vows 'great healthcare plan'
July 18, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

Trump, after Senate bill collapses, vows 'great healthcare plan'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After Republicans' effort to pass a healthcare bill in the Senate collapsed on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday put the blame on Democrats and a few members of his own party, but vowed to come back with "a great healthcare plan."

"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

"As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!" Trump added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

