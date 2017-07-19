FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to Republican senators: Don't leave town until pass healthcare legislation
July 19, 2017 / 5:07 PM / in a month

Trump to Republican senators: Don't leave town until pass healthcare legislation

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald speaks during a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican senators on Wednesday to work out their differences and pass healthcare legislation before leaving Washington for their August recess.

A day after the latest version of legislation to replace Obamacare fell victim to squabbling among Republicans who control the Senate, Trump gathered Republican senators for a lunch and told them, "We are so close."

He said Republicans had promised Americans they would repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law for seven years and that now is the time to act.

"We have to stay here. We shouldn't leave town," Trump said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

