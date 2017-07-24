FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Trump urges Senate Republicans to move ahead with healthcare reform
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 24, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 22 days ago

Trump urges Senate Republicans to move ahead with healthcare reform

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to departing White House interns after posing for a photograph with them in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans on Monday to move ahead this week on a bid to repeal his predecessor's signature healthcare law, saying any senator who votes against it is telling America "you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

"To every member of the Senate I say this: the American people have waited long enough. There's been enough talk, and no action. Now is the time for action," Trump said at the White House. He added that people were demanding change, saying, "You'll see that at the voter booth, believe me."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.